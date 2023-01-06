Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

