Strs Ohio Acquires 128,789 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 3.37% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

TSLX stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

