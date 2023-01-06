Strs Ohio Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strs Ohio cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $45,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 123.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

