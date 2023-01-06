Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $45,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.65.

NYSE APD opened at $301.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

