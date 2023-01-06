Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 16,455 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $173,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

