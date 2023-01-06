Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,142 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.60% of Oscar Health worth $101,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 25.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 59.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 224.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 292,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 65.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

