34,989 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.70 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.