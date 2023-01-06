Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 24,465 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.79 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

