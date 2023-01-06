Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 948 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

