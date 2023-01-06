Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 34,617 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.47% of Roku worth $192,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $42.76 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $203.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cannonball Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

