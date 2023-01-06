Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,278,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.61% of NVIDIA worth $1,854,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $221,865,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,819,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,508,957,000 after acquiring an additional 976,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

