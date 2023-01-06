AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,357,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $132,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ABCL stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

