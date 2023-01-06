Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,100 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

