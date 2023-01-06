Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 92,223 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,223 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $145,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,432,766 shares of company stock worth $59,211,878. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

