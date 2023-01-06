Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.27 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,640,000 after buying an additional 2,827,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

