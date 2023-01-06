Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,941,835 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $210,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.73 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.