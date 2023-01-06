Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 37,790 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.37% of Rivian Automotive worth $110,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 16.53 and a 52 week high of 92.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 26.99 and its 200 day moving average is 30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 44.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.