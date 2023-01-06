CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

CF opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.