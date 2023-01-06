Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,921 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Waters Stock Down 0.8 %

Waters stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

