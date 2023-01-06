Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,328 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 605,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 871,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

