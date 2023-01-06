Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $134.04 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033,302 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.56% of Li Auto worth $134,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.3 %

About Li Auto

NASDAQ LI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.