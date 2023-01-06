Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $178,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

HDB stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

