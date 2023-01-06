Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Resources Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

