Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

