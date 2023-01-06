Compound (COMP) Price Tops $32.84

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $32.84 or 0.00196121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $238.64 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00109586 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.87802176 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $20,299,436.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

