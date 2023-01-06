Ontology Gas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and $2.53 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,088,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

