SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SJW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 3.5 %

SJW stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $160,678. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.