TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches Market Cap of $24.84 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $24.84 million and $2.87 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,898,600 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

