The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $409.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

