Xponance Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

