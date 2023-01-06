Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $659,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Home Depot by 15.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 903,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,364,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.