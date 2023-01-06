Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

HD opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $409.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

