Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 67,708 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,685.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

