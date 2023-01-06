Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $130,700.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $104,250.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.