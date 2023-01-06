Thomas Netzer Sells 4,636 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $154,981.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $183.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

