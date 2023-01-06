Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CUE opened at $2.56 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.