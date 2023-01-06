Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$501.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.