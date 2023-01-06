Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$501.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
