Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declines By 5.8%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,576,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 410,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,159,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 430,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 297,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,377,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 276,948 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

