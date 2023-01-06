Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Increases By 5.4%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
