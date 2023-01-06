Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Increases By 5.4%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.