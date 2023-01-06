Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.84. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently -68.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

