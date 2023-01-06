Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.13. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 17,761 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

