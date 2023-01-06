Short Interest in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Declines By 7.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $921.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

