Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Rises By 5.1%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.42. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

