Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the period.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.