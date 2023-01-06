California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 829,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $70.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.