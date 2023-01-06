Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at $259,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at $259,859.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $32,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.94 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

