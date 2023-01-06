Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $15.32

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $14.92. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 77,836 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

