Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Drops By 6.7%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

