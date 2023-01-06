Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

FCPT opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.