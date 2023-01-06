Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 314,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,200,018 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.03.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

